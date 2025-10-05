WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.5571.

WT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:WT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,344.54. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in WisdomTree by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.