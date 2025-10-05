Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

