Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.75. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

