Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 581,625 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,114,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.75. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.