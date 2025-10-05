UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $133.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

