Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) (TTRX) Plans to Raise $0.00 in October 13th IPO

Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) (TTRX) plans to raise $0.00 in an initial public offering on the week of October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 17,900,000 shares at a price of $0.00 per share.

Clear Street acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is a direct listing on the NASDAQ. This is NOT an IPO. The listing was filed under Global Health Solutions. The company is changing its name to Turn Therapeutics. Existing stockholders are selling the stock in the direct listing. The company is not raising new capital. We are focused on wound care and dermatology. We are working on getting FDA approval for a new formula of Hexagen to treat eczema and onychomycosis (fungal infection of the nails). (Note: The registered stockholders of Turn Therapeutics (aka Global Health Solutions) plan to sell up to 17.87 million shares, according to an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 29, 2025. Background: In its S-1 filing, Turn Therapeutics said its registered stockholders planned to sell up to 8.9 million shares. Note: Clear Street is the financial advisor. A direct listing does not have an underwriter. A reference priceÂ has not been published.)Â . “.

Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) was founded in 2015 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 250 N. Westlake Blvd. Westlake Village, CA 91362 and can be reached via phone at (818) 564-4011 or on the web at https://turntherapeutics.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turn Therapeutics (Direct Listing) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.