Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $56,093,367.28. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $187.83 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.