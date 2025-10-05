Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Coursera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $274,389.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $890,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,075,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,770,375.11. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,189 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Coursera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 61.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coursera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

