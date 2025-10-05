Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

SPB stock opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$8.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

