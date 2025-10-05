Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $98.02 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.