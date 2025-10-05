Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 37.8%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

