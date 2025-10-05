Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Decreases By 42.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,800 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 277,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 159.9% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 202,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 330.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 113,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV opened at $20.18 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Participation Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

