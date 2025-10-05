Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on October 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Microsoft stock on September 4th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $517.35 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Arete raised their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.