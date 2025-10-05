Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). In a filing disclosed on October 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amgen stock on September 4th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.17. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,357,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

