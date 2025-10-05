Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $108.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

NYSE RBRK opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.24. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 513,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,460,396.68. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,966 shares of company stock worth $10,389,404. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

