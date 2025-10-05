Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 92,794 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

