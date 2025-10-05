Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

