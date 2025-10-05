Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 427,780 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 427,780 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HAL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zephirin Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

