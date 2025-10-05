Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 36,936 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8%

GD stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.91 and its 200 day moving average is $294.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $345.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

