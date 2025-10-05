Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 112,003 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

