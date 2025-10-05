Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

