Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Short Interest Up 96.2% in September

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Plutus Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plutus Financial Group

Plutus Financial Group Price Performance

Plutus Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of PLUT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Plutus Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

(Get Free Report)

The Mission of Plutus Group “Integrity, Persistence, Professionalism, Innovation and Vitality” are the five core values of Plutus Group. The Company takes “Integrity” as the foundation of our business, “Persistence” as everything customer-oriented, and it provide customers with “Professional” products and quality services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.