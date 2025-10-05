Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Short Interest Up 96.2% in September

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
The Mission of Plutus Group “Integrity, Persistence, Professionalism, Innovation and Vitality” are the five core values of Plutus Group. The Company takes “Integrity” as the foundation of our business, “Persistence” as everything customer-oriented, and it provide customers with “Professional” products and quality services.
