PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $134.88 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total transaction of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,303.38. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,759.76. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.