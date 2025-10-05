PFG Investments LLC Buys 132 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $229,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after buying an additional 585,449 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after buying an additional 510,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 451,561 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

