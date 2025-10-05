Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.6250.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.