Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Open Text has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Open Text by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Open Text by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Open Text by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

