Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutrien from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.83. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$62.89 and a 52 week high of C$88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

