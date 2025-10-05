Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of CELC opened at $50.51 on Friday. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,500. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Celcuity by 211.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celcuity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

