Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

