Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $607.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

