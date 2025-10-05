Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 89.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shot up 89.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.54. 942,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,755% from the average session volume of 50,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.