Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $710.18 and last traded at $710.56. Approximately 16,050,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,594,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.05.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

