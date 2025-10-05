Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,018. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,779,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.