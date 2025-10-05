KeyCorp $KEY Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,084,000 after buying an additional 319,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.63 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.