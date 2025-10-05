JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Tronox Trading Up 0.4%

Tronox stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Tronox has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,682.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 146,926 shares in the company, valued at $451,062.82. The trade was a 9.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,690. This trade represents a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 184,750 shares of company stock worth $579,714. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 375,643 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

