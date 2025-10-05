JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $83.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a $82.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Brookfield has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of Brookfield are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

