Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $137.00

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.54.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $11,682,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $565,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

