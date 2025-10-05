iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 324,100 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 112,280.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,413.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IHF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $820.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

