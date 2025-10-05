Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 175,500 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 298,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:IVP opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative return on equity of 641.93% and a negative net margin of 84.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.57% of Inspire Veterinary Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

