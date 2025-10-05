HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

ARBK stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.17% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.