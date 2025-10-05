HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CATX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 924,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,448 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

