HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $322.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.11. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $325.81.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.