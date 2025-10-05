Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 321,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 62,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.63.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

