Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $22,849,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $137.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.