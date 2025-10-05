Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

BEN opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,677,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $206,956,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares during the period. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

