First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,600 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

