Ewa LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Ewa LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

