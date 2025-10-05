Ewa LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ewa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

