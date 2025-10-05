DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,001,417 shares of company stock valued at $249,569,754. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

