Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 381,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

